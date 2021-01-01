  • Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-16-2021 02:02 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    Airport Stuttgart XP brings the international airport of the state capital of Baden-Wuerttemberg as a native add-on to the flight simulator X-Plane 11. This add-on represents the airport in the latest status of development of the real airport (as of October 2021). All airport buildings, the layout of the runway and taxiways, as well as the lighting systems and all navaids have been implemented in detail and with PBR textures (Physically Based Rendering). In addition, numerous buildings were created for the area to ensure a real-life feeling of the airport. A complete Maps2XPlane mesh with Ortho4XP patch provides a detailed underground that even has seasonal textures thanks to the support of SAM.

    Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    Features

    • Detailed replica of the airport of Stuttgart (as of Oct.2021)
    • Custom buildings surrounding the airport
    • Custom colored orthophoto
    • Custom Mesh by Maps2Xplane incl. Ortho4XP patch
    • PBR ground textures matching Layout of Oct.2021
    • HDR night lighting
    • HD handplaced vegetation
    • Adapted roads and autogen
    • Full SAM compatibility (SAM3 plugin required)
      • Custom AirportVehicles / FollowMe (SAM AirportVehicles / FollowMe required)
      • Custom static aircraft
      • Seasons

    Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Jaggies

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I had this once before and fixed it by editing Nvidia, I forgot what I edited as it was a long while ago, I did a quick search but only found one...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Flight Plan Disappears!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    This always happens: Flying a flight plan, AP engaged. Save flight (.flt file) and shut down the computer. Come back next day, reboot the PC,...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Belgian F-16

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk11559 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11562 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11565 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11570 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    Head In The Clouds

    Carenado's Silence on Skymaster 337 for MSFS

    Thread Starter: Head In The Clouds

    Has anyone heard anything different since their last update? Its been a while, and they still haven't released it. Was hoping they would have by...

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 01:01 PM Go to last post