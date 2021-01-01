Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

Airport Stuttgart XP brings the international airport of the state capital of Baden-Wuerttemberg as a native add-on to the flight simulator X-Plane 11. This add-on represents the airport in the latest status of development of the real airport (as of October 2021). All airport buildings, the layout of the runway and taxiways, as well as the lighting systems and all navaids have been implemented in detail and with PBR textures (Physically Based Rendering). In addition, numerous buildings were created for the area to ensure a real-life feeling of the airport. A complete Maps2XPlane mesh with Ortho4XP patch provides a detailed underground that even has seasonal textures thanks to the support of SAM.
Features
- Detailed replica of the airport of Stuttgart (as of Oct.2021)
- Custom buildings surrounding the airport
- Custom colored orthophoto
- Custom Mesh by Maps2Xplane incl. Ortho4XP patch
- PBR ground textures matching Layout of Oct.2021
- HDR night lighting
- HD handplaced vegetation
- Adapted roads and autogen
- Full SAM compatibility (SAM3 plugin required)
- Custom AirportVehicles / FollowMe (SAM AirportVehicles / FollowMe required)
- Custom static aircraft
- Seasons