Just Flight Releases WIP Pictures Of 146 Professional MSFS

Here's another Development Update and the latest screen shots for our 146 Professional for MSFS.

These show the 146's extensive cockpit lighting options which are fully-functional in MSFS - dimmable and independent Captain and First Officer instrument and flood lighting, hundreds of annunciators (which all work like the real thing), dome and emergency lighting, pilot lap and flight kit spotlights and more. This huge array of options provides you with the means to tailor the cockpit lighting to your exact requirements for each stage of the flight.

The exterior lighting is also nearly complete, with realistic landing, taxi, turn-off, navigation (with high or low intensity options), strobe, wing, logo and cabin lights for a highly immersive night flying experience.

We aim to bring you a video showing off all aspects of the lighting pretty soon. Stay tuned!

Source