Frank Dainese Announces Val d'Aosta For X-Plane 11

Over on his Facebook page, scenery developer Frank Dainese, has shown off a selection of images of his latest X-Plane 11 creation, Val d'Aosta + Matterhorn Park v.2. This will include all valleys, as well as their associated mountains: M.Rosa, Cervino, Grand Combin, Gran Paradiso, and Grivola. If this wasn't enough, Frank has also recreated all the villages, plus the entire city of Aosta, along with its monuments and airport (LIMW). The scenery will be compatible with his M.Blanc package, which completes the experience, as well as his Matterhorn Park scenery. The scenery will cover 3500 sq. km and be updated for X-Plane 12 when released.

