New X-Plane 12 Photometric Lighting Demonstrated

Here is another preview of X-Plane 12, courtesy of the guys and gals over at Laminar Research. This time around, they have shared a selection of images showing off the new photometric lighting technology found in the default 737, and as you can see, the effects are quite noticeable. The ambient lighting effects are even present in the passenger cabin, and for those long-haul flights where boredom often sets in, there is the friendly face of Austin Meyer to keep you company. Stay tuned for more X-Plane 12 news here at FlightSim.Com.

