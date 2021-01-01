Taburet - Iran / Iraq / Israel / Palestine Roads For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and to clear misplaced trees on motorways. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways, primary, secondary and trunk roads.

The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR informations while you fly.

