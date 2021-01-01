Infinite Flight 21.8

Our 10th year has been a big one for us at Infinite Flight! The move to airports with 3D buildings and objects with a custom built-in editor has laid the groundwork for a more immersive 3D world for pilots and ATC. To close out the year, Infinite Flight 21.8 includes even more 3D airports and the brand new Airbus A220-300 with 21 new liveries.

A220-300

In a community poll, our users were given the task of choosing the next aircraft built for Infinite Flight. In a neck-in-neck race, the A330 came out on top with only a few votes out of thousands separating it from the A220. So after the A330 shipped, it was an easy choice to put our efforts toward this new narrow-body aircraft that is making its way to many fleets around the world.

This new aircraft to the Infinite Flight fleet comes complete with an animated cockpit, full cabin interior, and those huge Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines!

Airport Updates

This update also features 19 new 3D airports. And in addition to adding new airports, 21.8 also boasts a selection of brand new custom 3D airport towers at CYYZ, ESSA, EHAM, ZBAA, EGPH, and KJFK.

