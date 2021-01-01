  • Infinite Flight 21.8

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-14-2021 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Infinite Flight 21.8

    Our 10th year has been a big one for us at Infinite Flight! The move to airports with 3D buildings and objects with a custom built-in editor has laid the groundwork for a more immersive 3D world for pilots and ATC. To close out the year, Infinite Flight 21.8 includes even more 3D airports and the brand new Airbus A220-300 with 21 new liveries.

    Infinite Flight 21.8

    A220-300

    In a community poll, our users were given the task of choosing the next aircraft built for Infinite Flight. In a neck-in-neck race, the A330 came out on top with only a few votes out of thousands separating it from the A220. So after the A330 shipped, it was an easy choice to put our efforts toward this new narrow-body aircraft that is making its way to many fleets around the world.

    This new aircraft to the Infinite Flight fleet comes complete with an animated cockpit, full cabin interior, and those huge Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines!

    Infinite Flight 21.8

    Airport Updates

    This update also features 19 new 3D airports. And in addition to adding new airports, 21.8 also boasts a selection of brand new custom 3D airport towers at CYYZ, ESSA, EHAM, ZBAA, EGPH, and KJFK.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Windows 11

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    It's very early but from what I am finding Win 11 should run old games same as Win 10. Haven't updated myself but checking around the net there...

    Last Post By: oglitsch Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Vintage, Some Classic FSX bush Flying Screenshots

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    I was also able to Recover some of my old lost Screenshots for FSX, I won't post them all @ once since there's so many but I will post them...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Nothing Unusual Here, Nope nothing at all.

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    So I managed to fix the issue with the Pink Textures by simply removing all 3rd party Liveries Downloded via Flightsim.to and installing only those...

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Fouga

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk279 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk282 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk281 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr New Fouga Magister for MFS by Restauravia

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 12:42 PM Go to last post