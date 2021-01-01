S-Design - VRMM Male For MSFS 2020

Velana International Airport (Male - Maldives) is the main international airport in the Maldives. It is located on the island of Hulhule, near the capital island of Male. The airport connects major airports around the world and serves as the main air harbor for tourists arriving in the Maldives.

The airport is located 6 feet (2 m) above sea level. It has 2 asphalted runways 18/36 measuring 45 mx 3200 m and 60 mx 3400 m (not commissioned).

The airport has three terminals: an international terminal, a domestic terminal and a seaplane terminal at the hydrodrome. The airfield is also a hub for Trans Maldivian Airways.

Features

Velana International Airport (VRMM) Airport add-on

Airport modeled with PBR materials

3D grass/trees custom vegetation

