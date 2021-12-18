  • Canadian Xpress December Monthly Fly-In - Bora Bora

    Bora Bora is an island group in the Leeward Islands that comprise the western part of the Society Islands of French Polynesia. Bora Bora has a total land area of 30.55 square kilometers. The main island, located about 230 kilometers northwest of Papeete, is surrounded by a lagoon and a barrier reef.

    In the center of the island are the remnants of an extinct volcano, rising to two peaks, Mount Pahia and Mount Otemanu; the highest point is at 727 meters.

    The languages spoken in Bora Bora are Tahitian and French. However, due to the high tourism population, many natives of Bora Bora have learned to speak English.

    Bora Bora is a major international tourist destination, famous for its seaside (and even offshore) luxury resorts. The major settlement, Vaitape, is on the western side of the main island, opposite the main channel leading into the lagoon. Produce of the island is mostly limited to what can be obtained from the sea and from the plentiful coconut trees, which were historically of economic importance to produce copra.

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday December 18th, 2021 at 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our December 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Tahiti (NTAA) to Bora Bora (NTTB).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

