FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For X-Plane 11

McCarran International Airport, renamed Harry Reid International Airport in Feb. 2021 (IATA: LAS, ICAO: KLAS, FAA LID: LAS).

Las Vegas X-Plane scenery has four runways and two passenger terminals.

In February 2021, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved the renaming of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport, after the retired Nevada senator.

Features

SAM animated jetways (SAM 3 is required-free)

High Resolution edited USGS orthophoto covering the airport, the Las Vegas strip and surrounding area

Custom terrain mesh

Custom lighting

Custom ground textures with specular reflections

Custom ground lines, runway markings, and detail textures.

High quality PBR building textures with night lighting

Purchase FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For X-Plane 11

See other X-Plane scenery from FeelThere