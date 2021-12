SimWorks Studios Kodiak Official Trailer

AviationLads just released the official trailer for the Kodiak! The wheeled variant is coming on the 17th, with the floatplane to follow as a stand-alone product a bit later!

The Kodiak 100 is a true workhorse, a STOL-capable aircraft that can go to some seriously hard to reach locations. Similar to the Cessna Caravan, it will be a great choice for those difficult bush missions to many dangerous airfields around the world!

