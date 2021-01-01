  • IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Project Status Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-13-2021 04:04 PM  
    0 Comments

    Yet another quick update on the F-35 project:

    We have submitted Beta 2, which was supposed to be our Release Candidate, to the testers but early feedback were clearly a "NO GO" due to CTDs for several users.

    We have identified a few minor mistakes in the scripts that could lead to CTDs - although we were unable to replicate them.

    A new Beta 2 version (BETA 2 HOTFIX 1) has been submitted to the testers - if this proves to be free from CTDs we believe we can release the package before the end of this week.,/p>

    As usual we'll keep you posted.

    In the meantime, here are some screen shots from the latest test flight - by the way, carriers will be offered as a separate "companion" product for the F-35 - they will NOT be included in the package but will be sold separately (for a VERY small price) - this will allow us to keep the final price of the F-35 as low as possible for users that do not want the ships, and (possibly even more important from our point of view) will allow us to update them independently from the aircraft.

