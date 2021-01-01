  • FlyJSim Have Updated Their Q4XP For X-Plane

    FlyJSim Have Updated Their Q4XP For X-Plane

    Version 1.11 is released, a major performance boost and initial VR support! Update using skunkcrafts. Reactivation is required. In case you are having unresolvable issues, we have left 1.10 up as the .org download. Enjoy!

    Performance

    • Cockpit manipulators replaced with low poly count click spots as well as command driven manipulators.
    • These new manipulators improve performance in and out of VR as well as facilitating those who need commands driving hardware such as cockpit builders.
    • Larger click spots makes many switches and knobs easier to select.
    • Performance increases will vary by user, more improvements will come next year.

    VR

    • Initial support for VR comes with the new manipulators was well as much improved performance.

    UNS

    • Fix crash when inserting index 0 on VTO page.
    • Fix WPT ALERT not computed when Track-to-Fix termination conditions aren't met.
    • Fix hold legs not getting pre-computed when WPT ALERT isn't triggered.
    • Fix DF leg computation when the target location is within turn radius (RTT 3J departure LOWI).
    • Fix waypoint ETA clipping on MFD map.

    Visuals

    • No more shiny control seals.

    JPAD

    • New Option added to give you different options for throttle and prop handle manipulators.

