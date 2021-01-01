  • UK2000 Cardiff 2021HD For MSFS Announced

    UK2000 Cardiff 2021HD For MSFS Announced

    Cardiff 2021HD for MSFS is now in development and has just entered beta testing, it is due to be released soon, but sadly, NOT before Christmas. There are plenty of screen shots of the new scenery below, please remember that the screen shots were taken during beta testing and any bugs or faults you may see are being or are already fixed.

    Cardiff Airport is the busiest airport in Wales. It has been under the ownership of the Welsh Government since March 2013, operating at an arm's length as a commercial business. Passenger numbers were 1.66 million in 2019 and were increasing year-on-year.

