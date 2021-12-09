DC Scenery Design – KCDW – Essex County Airport NJ for MSFS 2020

The airport is located entirely in the Township of Fairfield in Essex County, New Jersey. CDW is a general aviation facility whose campus is situated on approximately 278 acres of land. It is located 20 miles west of New York City and 10 miles west of Teterboro Airport.

KCDW is designated as a reliever airport for the New York/New Jersey region by the Federal Aviation Administration. CDW is a towered, Class D airport located under the 3000 foot floor of New York's Class B Airspace. The control tower operates from 0700 to 2300 hrs.

Caldwell provides pilots with two asphalt runways, 4/22 and 10/28. Runway 4/22 is 4552 x 80 feet and runway 10/28 is 3719 x 75 feet which have RNAV (GPS) and Localizer approaches. Runway 10/28 has medium intensity runway lights. Runway 22 has high intensity runway lights and a four light Precision Approach Path Indicator or PAPI lighting system along with a two strobe Runway End Identifier Lighting System or REILS.

Features

High detailed hangars

Customized ground

High resolution textures (including PBR) on all objects and buildings

High detailed Terminal

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

Custom night lighting

