  • Orbx Announces Molde Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-11-2021 09:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Announces Molde Airport MSFS

    We are excited to announce the next project from Finn Hansen: Molde Airport, located in the charming fjord city of Molde, Norway.

    Following on from Finn's previous Norwegian airports of ENHF Hammerfest, ENNO Notodden, ENAL Alesund and ENTO Sandefjord, Molde is another stunning location which is famed for beautiful views, jazz music and roses, despite the climate.

    Detailed modelling and high-def PBR textures make this airport a must-have. Finn and the Orbx team also have improved the area with 40sqkm of 50cm ortho to remove the imperfections seen in the current default imagery. Combining all that with custom GSE and real-world liveries on GA statics, Molde Airport will be a fab addition to your Norwegian collection!

    The airport itself is situated right on the shore of the Moldefjord and the runway is only 3m above sea-level so in times of high seas and tides the water creeps onto the runway edges. The airport is perfectly located for short flights to Trondheim, Sandane and Sogndal or take in some of the regular flights to Bergen, Oslo and Gdansk.

    Features

    • Detailed depiction of Molde Airport, Norway
    • Complete with PBR textures
    • Crisp photoreal
    • Custom GSE
    • Interior modelling of terminal
    • GA statics matching real-world liveries
    • Selection of POI buildings outside perimeter fence
    • Ground work by Jakub Łukaszewski

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: molde, orbx

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Head In The Clouds

    Portland, Maine Turbo Arrow MSFS

    Thread Starter: Head In The Clouds

    One shot of Portland Maine and Just Flight's Turbo Arrow. You know what MSFS reminds me of? Remember back in the FSX and Prepar3d days a little...

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 11:10 AM Go to last post
    jimbo249

    msfs 2020 mixture control is set to cut.

    Thread Starter: jimbo249

    just did a windows 10 update and now my msfs2020 is not working. The mixture control in the sim is set to cut and you can't change it. I have a...

    Last Post By: jimbo249 Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Can't install Edit Voice Pack

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    It is asking for Net frameworks V1.14 which I have installed, so I go to install it again but it pops up asking for Net 1.14. I've had it running...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 08:36 AM Go to last post
    adamb

    Not for sale

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 08:11 AM Go to last post