Orbx Announces Molde Airport MSFS

We are excited to announce the next project from Finn Hansen: Molde Airport, located in the charming fjord city of Molde, Norway.

Following on from Finn's previous Norwegian airports of ENHF Hammerfest, ENNO Notodden, ENAL Alesund and ENTO Sandefjord, Molde is another stunning location which is famed for beautiful views, jazz music and roses, despite the climate.

Detailed modelling and high-def PBR textures make this airport a must-have. Finn and the Orbx team also have improved the area with 40sqkm of 50cm ortho to remove the imperfections seen in the current default imagery. Combining all that with custom GSE and real-world liveries on GA statics, Molde Airport will be a fab addition to your Norwegian collection!

The airport itself is situated right on the shore of the Moldefjord and the runway is only 3m above sea-level so in times of high seas and tides the water creeps onto the runway edges. The airport is perfectly located for short flights to Trondheim, Sandane and Sogndal or take in some of the regular flights to Bergen, Oslo and Gdansk.

Features

Detailed depiction of Molde Airport, Norway

Complete with PBR textures

Crisp photoreal

Custom GSE

Interior modelling of terminal

GA statics matching real-world liveries

Selection of POI buildings outside perimeter fence

Ground work by Jakub Łukaszewski

Source