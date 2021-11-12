Gift Guide: Review: Drzewiecki - Washington National KDCA MSFS



Review: Drzewiecki Washington National KDCA For MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at the recently released Washington National Airport (KDCA) scenery from Drzewiecki Design, along with the Washington Landmark scenery which was recently updated. He finds the airport "exquisite" with the best terminal modeling he has seen, plus huge amounts of little details that make for an airport that is really alive.

About Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (IATA: DCA, ICAO: KDCA, FAA LID: DCA), is located in Arlington, Virginia, next to the border of Washington, D.C. It is the smaller of two airports operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that serve the National Capital Region around Washington. The airport is 5 miles (8.0 km) from downtown Washington D.C.. The airport's original name was Washington National Airport. Congress adopted the present name to honor President Ronald Reagan in 1998. The airport served almost 24 million passengers in 2019.

Scenery Features

A high-quality model of KDCA Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials

Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control towers, and some hangars, static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom mesh, custom animated jetways

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Washington National Airport KDCA

Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks