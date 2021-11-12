  • Gift Guide: Review: Drzewiecki - Washington National KDCA MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-11-2021 01:57 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments
    Review: Drzewiecki KDCA For MSFS 2020

    Review: Drzewiecki Washington National KDCA For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at the recently released Washington National Airport (KDCA) scenery from Drzewiecki Design, along with the Washington Landmark scenery which was recently updated. He finds the airport "exquisite" with the best terminal modeling he has seen, plus huge amounts of little details that make for an airport that is really alive.

    About Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

    Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (IATA: DCA, ICAO: KDCA, FAA LID: DCA), is located in Arlington, Virginia, next to the border of Washington, D.C. It is the smaller of two airports operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that serve the National Capital Region around Washington. The airport is 5 miles (8.0 km) from downtown Washington D.C.. The airport's original name was Washington National Airport. Congress adopted the present name to honor President Ronald Reagan in 1998. The airport served almost 24 million passengers in 2019.

    Scenery Features

    • A high-quality model of KDCA Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
    • FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials
    • Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control towers, and some hangars, static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom mesh, custom animated jetways

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Washington National Airport KDCA
    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Garciamk3g

    Caught up with Everyday Life

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    No matter How many times I Tend to leave Flight Sim for a while due to getting caught up with work, Spouse, kids the usual I'm always coming back for...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:38 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Silly "Overspeed" Alarm

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Last week, I had to quit an airbus 320 flight, because I couldn't get the overspeed alarm to turn off. (Never had this problem before.) For other...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 03:37 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 09

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Another selection of my beloved FSX vintage birds. Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:35 PM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Some of my Random FS9 Classic Screenshots

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    SADLY FS9 along with all of the Scenery Addons I've collected over the years, all the fixes, tweaks, Custom work I've done to get it to look the way...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:31 PM Go to last post