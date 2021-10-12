  • Gaya Releases Hotfix For Florence Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-10-2021 03:49 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Gaya Releases Hotfix For Florence Airport MSFS

    Heads up! Owners of Florence who purchased from the Microsoft Marketplace are now able to access the hotfix pushed out last week. The update addresses issues with the blending of ground markings and fixes a problematic projected mesh.

    Florence Airport, Peretola, Italian: Aeroporto di Firenze-Peretola and formally Amerigo Vespucci Airport, is the international airport of Florence, the capital of the Italian region of Tuscany. It is the second-busiest Tuscan airport in terms of passengers after Pisa International Airport.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Early jets

    Thread Starter: jankees

    to prove that it is not just WW2 aircraft I'm interested in, here's a collection of early jets I painted: MiG-15 (never understood why they did...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 04:25 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Bicentennial zipper

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk11451 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11450 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11485 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 04:16 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Silly "Overspeed" Alarm

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Last week, I had to quit an airbus 320 flight, because I couldn't get the overspeed alarm to turn off. (Never had this problem before.) For other...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:07 PM Go to last post
    williyam

    Fueling panel door won't open. rfp 747-200

    Thread Starter: williyam

    The fuel panel door won't open. i had years ago the same problem and i solved it then. But i have forgotten how. Searched on the inernet for a...

    Last Post By: williyam Today, 03:22 PM Go to last post