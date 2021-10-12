Gaya Releases Hotfix For Florence Airport MSFS

Heads up! Owners of Florence who purchased from the Microsoft Marketplace are now able to access the hotfix pushed out last week. The update addresses issues with the blending of ground markings and fixes a problematic projected mesh.

Florence Airport, Peretola, Italian: Aeroporto di Firenze-Peretola and formally Amerigo Vespucci Airport, is the international airport of Florence, the capital of the Italian region of Tuscany. It is the second-busiest Tuscan airport in terms of passengers after Pisa International Airport.

Source