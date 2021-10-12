  • MSFS 2020 December 9 2021 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 December 12 2021 Development Update

    We are pleased to announce that Steam users now also have access to the ongoing pre-release test for the Sim Update VII Update build of Microsoft Flight Simulator. All players (MS Store, Xbox, and Steam) may now participate in the optional testing of this upcoming build to help the dev team identify and resolve issues. Please note that Steam may not always be supported for pre-release testing, and future beta builds may not be available for Steam users.

    Pre-release Testing - SU7 Update Public Flight - now also for Steam Users.

    SDK UPDATE

    General

    • A new Public Update Flight is currently happening based on the Sim Update 7 build. You can join on all supported platforms (MS Store, Steam and Xbox) and, most importantly, report any issue on the dedicated section of the forum: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/c...ostsu7-sdk/298. Please report here instead of AnswerHub for all flighting-related issues!

    DevMode

    • Scenery Editor:
      • We removed obsolete options from the Type properties of Painted Hatched Areas.
      • We locked child of control tower for more consistency with projected meshes. Control towers now maintain correct hierarchy level and name upon saving and loading a Scenery file.
      • On the aprons, we added UV manipulation with gizmo.
    • Aircraft Editor:
      • Cylinder displacement is now correctly converted to cubic inches in the AircraftEditor.
      • We fixed the infinite loadings and the “no motor sound” issues after working on an aircraft.

    WASM

    • We fixed random loading issues for WASM-based gauges.

    Source

