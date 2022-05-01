Long Covid and the Freedom of Flight

Long Covid and the Freedom of Flight By Felicity Smith

With the start of each new year comes the promise of pastures new. Resolutions made, though all too often broken despite our best intentions, and the drive for a better year than last. But the start of 2020 brought something altogether different, Covid-19.

At first, perhaps like many of us, I did not take too much notice of it. After all, it had not reached the UK and I was young (ish!), fit and healthy. I could not remember the last time I had been brought down by any kind of illness and the worst health issue I had ever had was hay fever! No, I had nothing to worry about. Brushing aside the growing concerns voiced by numerous news channels, I made my yearly new resolution and quickly got to work on them. This year, I told myself, my resolution was not to cut down on chocolate (because for me that is totally impossible), instead I was going to tweak the book I had been writing.

Yes, I had the whole year planned out, what could possibly go wrong?

As the weeks wore on, the quiet whisper of Covid-19 began to grow louder. The virus had now reached UK soil and alarm bells were beginning to sound everywhere. To say I wasn't unnerved would be a lie, but still I thought to myself, "I have nothing to be too worried about because I'm fit and healthy." Despite my shaky assurances, things were beginning to change drastically for everyone.

Fast forward to March and bang, lockdown!

However, as a keyworker, I was still required when needed, and so alarm bells started going off in my head! What if I get it? I started to feel really scared.

Barely a few weeks passed and that 'what if?' scenario came true. I got Covid-19. In all my years I had never felt so utterly incapacitated. It was as if I had been run over by a steam train...twice! Nausea, cough, temperature, shortness of breath and unbelievable fatigue were but a few of the symptoms I now had. Just sitting up in bed took vast amounts of energy, energy I simply did not have. Still, being of a positive disposition, I told myself, don't worry, you'll be over this in a week, two at most.

Well, we're now approaching December 2021 and I have been suffering from Long Covid for twenty months and my life has been turned upside down. Added to my long list of original symptoms are joint pain, tinnitus, brain fog, memory problems, headaches...and so the list still goes on. Once a long-distance runner and martial artist, I can't even shuffle at a snail's pace without chest pain, breathlessness and fatigue, and I have gone from working at a million miles an hour to not even being able to put washing in the machine without getting tired and out of breath. Being someone who has always been so active, my inability to do even the smallest things has been very difficult for me.

Needless to say, my husband has been the one and only person who has kept me above water, both physically and emotionally. His tireless help and dedication have been more valuable to me than all the money in the world, and without his love, care and dedication, I don't know where I would be today. Far from just being my husband and the best friend I've ever had; he is now also my carer. From walking Honey, our beautiful little dog, to cleaning the house, cooking all the meals, he does absolutely everything because he knows I can't.

Running used to be my alone time, the time of day when we get into that zone where it's just you, and you only. However, as I can no longer run, where can I find solace? What can I do to escape the stress and anxiety I now feel?

The answer for me lies in the clouds, and strangely enough flight simulation. I say strangely, because it had been for many years, just my husband's hobby, and while I did use it from time to time, flight simulation was never really a part of my life.

However, times change, and with it, so have I. So where do I go to find that zone, that special "me" moment? Well, like many people I know, I'm an avid Lord of the Rings fan, especially the movies, and as they were filmed in New Zealand, this has become my usual haunt of late.

There are many airfields located on the South Island of New Zealand, with Milford Sound being one most simmers will be familiar with. However, the airfield I enjoy and use the most is probably Lake Tekapo (NZTL) as I have found it provides a greater range of possibilities in which to explore New Zealand's South Island.

Heading north along Late Tekapo and you can't fail to be impressed by the tremendous mountain ranges looming over to your east. Following the lake to its most northerly tip and you'll eventually meet Mount Cook National Park. From here, you're spoilt for choice, as whichever direction you take, one thing is certain, you're in for a real treat!

Sadly though, I am not able to fly for as long as I used to, due to Long Covid, but on a good day, flying takes me on a wonderful journey. Usually there is no flight plan of the day (our secret...shh) and no specified start and end to the journey. I just climb above the clouds where I can be alone with my thoughts. As I alluded to earlier, flight simulation was very much my husband's hobby, something I would have to watch with a cup of tea (a small bribe but worth it), but now it has become a lifeline that keeps me grounded thousands of feet in the air. It can't ease my physical symptoms, and more often than not, I find them flaring up even after the briefest of flights, but for just a moment I am free. I guess one of the many things I have come to realise is that flight simming is not just a game or a simulation, it can also be a form of therapy when your life hits turbulence.

So, keep healthy, and keep on simming!