Carenado End Of Year Sale

Today aircraft designer Carenado announces their Year End Sale on all their FSX, Prepar3D and X-Plane aircraft. For a short time you can get a great deal on a variety of GA planes, corporate aircraft and even airliners like the A72-500 and A42-500. All are at least 50% off the regular price.

Shop Carenado at the FlightSim.Com Store