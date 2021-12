Laminar Research Previews King Air In XP12

In another post over on their Facebook page, the team at Laminar Research have shared yet more previews of X-Plane 12, this time in the shape of the Beechcraft King Air. As long-time users of X-Plane will know, the King Air is just one of many aircraft included with X-Plane, and this latest rendition looks to be the most impressive yet.

