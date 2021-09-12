  • PMDG 737 For MSFS Cockpit Preview

    Today in their forums, PMDG have shared some new preview screen shots of the cockpit of their Boeing 737 for MSFS 2020. The shots show off the improved appearance of instruments, switches, etc. attributed to the improved lighting model in MSFS.

