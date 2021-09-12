  • Gateway Airports Shown in X-Plane 12

    Gateway Airports Shown in X-Plane 12

    Many X-Plane users who are eagerly awaiting the release of X-Plane 12, might be wondering what enhancements there will be to X-Plane's default (Gateway) airports. Well, over on their Facebook page, the team at Laminar Research have shown just this, and as you can see from the image below, the improvements are quite noticeable. As well as the improved ground textures, terminal buildings, hangars, and airport ground traffic have all been given a makeover. When you factor in the new atmospheric lighting, the end result is an experience vastly superior to anything we have seen before. Stay tuned for more X-Plane 12 news here at FlightSim.Com.

    Laminar Research Shares a Few More Images of X-Plane 12
    New X-Plane 12 Screen Shot Revealed

