  FilbertFlies: Top 10 Airports For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-09-2021  
    2 Comments
    FilbertFlies Top 10 Scenery Of 2021

    Top 10 Add-on Airports For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies has tried a lot of add-ons for MSFS 2020 during this past year and in this video presents his ten favorite airport scenery add-ons. With so many to choose from, he has only considered the larger jetliner served airports.

    Where To Buy

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

    1. Seanmo's Avatar
      Seanmo - Today, 02:36 PM
      Still calling it MSFS 2020 when the year never, ever appears in the product name. And it's not like he wasn't told that over and over when he first started posting MSFS videos. I can't take him seriously.
    1. mrfilbert's Avatar
      mrfilbert - Today, 02:48 PM
      Quote Originally Posted by Seanmo View Post
      Still calling it MSFS 2020 when the year never, ever appears in the product name. And it's not like he wasn't told that over and over when he first started posting MSFS videos. I can't take him seriously.
      Oh goodness, I'd forgotten about you! I blocked you on YouTube a while ago because you post this same comment under every single video and don't listen to my response.

      I'll try one more time. The reason the version of MSFS that was released in 2020 is colloquially known as MSFS 2020 by me and many others is to differentiate it from the many earlier iterations of the sim - MSFS 95, 98, 2000, 2002, 2004 and X, to name just the ones that I myself have used.

      Your dislike of how I name my videos is a bizarre reason not to take me seriously but I am aware of it, I accept it and I have made my peace with it. There really is no reason to repeat it again and again at every available opportunity.

