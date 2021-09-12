FilbertFlies: Top 10 Airports For MSFS 2020

Top 10 Add-on Airports For MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies has tried a lot of add-ons for MSFS 2020 during this past year and in this video presents his ten favorite airport scenery add-ons. With so many to choose from, he has only considered the larger jetliner served airports.
Where To Buy
- 10 TDM - A Coruna
- 9 Drzewiecki - Krakow
- 8 Jetstream Designs - Milan Linate
- 7 NZA Simulations - Nelson
- 6 Drzewiecki - KDCA Washington National
- 5 FlyTampa - Las Vegas
- 4 Pyreegue Dev Co - Glasgow
- 3 FlyTampa - Athens
- 2 FlightBeam - Auckland
- 1 Pyreegue Dev Co - Edinburgh
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Discord
vBulletin Message