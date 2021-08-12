  • FeelThere - KLAX - Los Angeles Airport For MSFS

    FeelThere - KLAX - Los Angeles Airport For MSFS

    FeelThere is bringing you as their fifth release for MSFS 2020, LAX, the primary international airport serving the always busy Los Angeles with four parallel runways.

    As the largest and busiest international airport on the U.S. West Coast, LAX is a major international gateway to the United States, and also serves a connection point for passengers traveling internationally. The airport holds the record for the world's busiest origin and destination airport, since relative to other airports, many more travelers begin or end their trips in Los Angeles than use it as a connection. It is also the only airport to rank among the top five U.S. airports for both passenger and cargo traffic.

    Runways 24R/06L and 24L/06R are north of the airport terminals, and 25R/07L and 25L/07R are south of the airport terminals. LAX has 132 gates arranged in the shape of the letter U with 9 passenger terminals.

    Features

    • Custom ground lines and buildings
    • Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures
    • Parallax texturing on windows

