VSKYLABS Previews X-Plane 11 Maule M-7-235

VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work-In-Progress). A couple of recent WIP shots. Development is taking place in VR environment as well and the excitement levels are "Super-Rocketing" here at the 'labs!

Based on the Maule M-4, it is a high-wing, strut-braced monoplane of conventional configuration, available with tailwheel or optional tricycle wheeled undercarriage and frequently used as a floatplane with twin floats. The basic M-7 has a longer cabin than its predecessors the M5 & M6, with two seats in front, a bench seat for up to three passengers behind them, and (like the M-6) an optional third row of "kiddie seats" at the rear. Extra cabin windows can be fitted if the "kiddie seats" are to be used. The M-7 family has been produced both with piston and turboprop engines.

Source