  • VSKYLABS Previews X-Plane 11 Maule M-7-235

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-08-2021 02:59 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Previews X-Plane 11 Maule M-7-235

    VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work-In-Progress). A couple of recent WIP shots. Development is taking place in VR environment as well and the excitement levels are "Super-Rocketing" here at the 'labs!

    VSKYLABS Previews X-Plane 11 Maule M-7-235

    Based on the Maule M-4, it is a high-wing, strut-braced monoplane of conventional configuration, available with tailwheel or optional tricycle wheeled undercarriage and frequently used as a floatplane with twin floats. The basic M-7 has a longer cabin than its predecessors the M5 & M6, with two seats in front, a bench seat for up to three passengers behind them, and (like the M-6) an optional third row of "kiddie seats" at the rear. Extra cabin windows can be fitted if the "kiddie seats" are to be used. The M-7 family has been produced both with piston and turboprop engines.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: maule, vskylabs

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    AI aircraft stopping during taxi

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I've had this before and forgot what I did to cure it, I know in some cases it can be the afcad. I recently downloaded Mike Stone's Beechcraft...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Not for sale

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post
    MadMav24

    I Want To Add Carendo PA-46-350P To MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    I have never added any mods to MSFS 2020. Would the Carendo PA-46-350P work or not?

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 02:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    WW2 fighters

    Thread Starter: jankees

    My main interest in aviation is WW2 aircraft, so I have painted grotesque amounts of them.. Here's some of my favorite WW2 fighters/paints: jk9851...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 01:57 PM Go to last post