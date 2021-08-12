  • MK-Studios New Previews Of Rovaniemi Aiport MSFS

    Christmas is coming, so is Rovaniemi Airport.

    Few additional things:

    • Keflavik MSFS was updated to v1.1.1. We fixed jetways and a few other small things.
    • We're progressing nicely with Rome, see a preview from MSFS2020.
    • Helsinki MSFS is very close now.

    Rovaniemi Airport is the third busiest airport in Finland, located in Rovaniemi, Finland, about 10 kilometres north of Rovaniemi city centre. The Arctic Circle crosses the runway closer to its northern end. The airport was built in 1940 with two grass-surfaced runways. During the Continuation War it served as an airbase and supply center for German Luftwaffe.

