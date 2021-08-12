Sierrasim Simulation - NWWW La Tontouta for P3D v4/v5

La Tontouta International Airport, also known as Nouméa – La Tontouta International Airport (French: Aéroport de Nouméa - La Tontouta; IATA: NOU, ICAO: NWWW) is the main international airport in New Caledonia. The airport is in the municipality of Païta, approximately 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Nouméa.

La Tontouta serves international flights, while Noumea Magenta Airport, located 38 km southeast within the city of Noumea, serves domestic flights. The airport is regularly served by four airlines.

Features

Ground PBR texture

Mesh terrain New Celedonia 30M

Photoreal - autogen

Photo-realistic PBR textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport objects

Air base hangars

Optimized for good performance

Dynamic night lighting

Jetways SODE

Wet surface SODE

Windshock SODE

Compatibility with Orbx products, GSXL2

3D grass

Taxiway 3D lights

Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - NWWW La Tontouta International Airport for P3D v4/v5