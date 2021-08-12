  • Sierrasim Simulation - NWWW La Tontouta for P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-08-2021  
    Sierrasim Simulation - NWWW La Tontouta for P3D v4/v5

    La Tontouta International Airport, also known as Nouméa – La Tontouta International Airport (French: Aéroport de Nouméa - La Tontouta; IATA: NOU, ICAO: NWWW) is the main international airport in New Caledonia. The airport is in the municipality of Païta, approximately 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Nouméa.

    La Tontouta serves international flights, while Noumea Magenta Airport, located 38 km southeast within the city of Noumea, serves domestic flights. The airport is regularly served by four airlines.

    Features

    • Ground PBR texture
    • Mesh terrain New Celedonia 30M
    • Photoreal - autogen
    • Photo-realistic PBR textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Airport objects
    • Air base hangars
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Dynamic night lighting
    • Jetways SODE
    • Wet surface SODE
    • Windshock SODE
    • Compatibility with Orbx products, GSXL2
    • 3D grass
    • Taxiway 3D lights

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - NWWW La Tontouta International Airport for P3D v4/v5

