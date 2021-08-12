Aeroplane Heaven: The "Flying Barrel" comes to MSFS

We first modeled this incredible aeroplane back in 2001, for FS2002. It quickly became our number one seller and remained that way through to the last re-incarnation for P3D.

Now, we have completely re-mastered the models with new detail such as metal-"puffing", new Wright Cyclone engine and literally hundreds of new details and inclusions. The cockpit is highly detailed and functions like the real aircraft including the complex landing gear lock system.

Included in the package is the special F3F-2-based "GULFHAWK" racer and display aircraft built for Al WIlliams and now on display in the National Air &Space Museum in America.

The F3F-2 will come with 6 authentic US Navy and Marines liveries depicting famous fighter squadrons. The F3F-2 was in front-line service right up to Pearl Harbour and continued as a trainer through the war years. Being a carrier-borne aircraft, it carries a hook for landing on carriers when they arrive in the new sim.

The package will also include a digitally -mastered WWise soundtrack for that BIG Wright Cyclone music.

Out for Christmas.

