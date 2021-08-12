Taburet - Laguna di Venezia For MSFS 2020

Laguna di Venezia is a scenery for MSFS 2020 flight simulator. It is a fairly complex water masking system, to rebuild the famous Laguna di Venezia. It covers the whole of the lagoon, adding underwater masking features visible trough water, and rebuilds many of the muddy lagoon features.

The system also adds masking to to the beaches to bring further Mediterranean features into this scenery. Please note, Venezia area also includes photogrammetry running on system power; it is very likely you will have to adjust graphics settings to find the right balance to run along with the Laguna di Venezia scenery.

