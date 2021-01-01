Where in the World Feature 132

Number 131 was a chance to revisit a location from early on in the Where in the World history (I think it was number 13?) Only a very few even attempted to guess at that point in time but we had many more turn out and identify ... Mt. Cook, New Zealand this time around. It's a great success thanks to those who guessed:

Charlie Aron

Dick Bronson

Ted Freeman

Some other locations, unluckily wrong however:

Feature number 132 is from Rainer Struck in Berlin. He writes, "[Way back when,] we happened to touch down at this remote destination, literally in the middle of no-where. The place had a kind of steppe landscape with bushes, brush and a few (planted?) trees but certainly not that lush green rainforest as MS-FSX depicts. Though it was only a short stoppover we enjoyed the local scenery and watched the refuelling of our aircraft."

Where in the world are we?

Send guesses to: [email protected]

We also need some new locations so get on that and PLEASE send in your suggestions.

Ron Blehm

Email 1: [email protected]

Email 2: [email protected]

Insta: @flyinflounder

Interview