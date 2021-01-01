  • Where in the World Feature 132

    Number 131 was a chance to revisit a location from early on in the Where in the World history (I think it was number 13?) Only a very few even attempted to guess at that point in time but we had many more turn out and identify ... Mt. Cook, New Zealand this time around. It's a great success thanks to those who guessed:

    Charlie Aron
    Dick Bronson
    Ted Freeman
    John Chen
    Michael Polley
    Dominic Smith
    Dieter Mennecke
    Philippe Knockaert
    Christian Bachmann
    John Thomson     		Scott Simmons
    Rolf HA_ckel
    Randy Ahlfinger
    Stephen Floyd
    Sergio Almendra
    Thomas Oftedal
    Dennis Knight
    Thomas Pedersen
    Christian Grimsel
    Des Holden     		Robert Smyth
    Rob Labbe
    Reid Gearhart
    Peter Ham
    Lyndon Nelson
    Matthias Schaper
    Scott Carpenter
    Melo Scanlon

    Some other locations, unluckily wrong however:

    • Mammoth-Yosemite, CA
    • Queenstown, NZ
    • Christchurch, NZ
    • La Paz, BOL
    • Salt Lake City, UT
    • Mt. Pumori, NEP

    Feature number 132 is from Rainer Struck in Berlin. He writes, "[Way back when,] we happened to touch down at this remote destination, literally in the middle of no-where. The place had a kind of steppe landscape with bushes, brush and a few (planted?) trees but certainly not that lush green rainforest as MS-FSX depicts. Though it was only a short stoppover we enjoyed the local scenery and watched the refuelling of our aircraft."

    Where In The World?

    Where In The World?

    Where In The World?

    Where in the world are we?

    Send guesses to: [email protected]

    We also need some new locations so get on that and PLEASE send in your suggestions.

