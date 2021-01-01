Where in the World Feature 132

Number 131 was a chance to revisit a location from early on in the Where in the World history (I think it was number 13?) Only a very few even attempted to guess at that point in time but we had many more turn out and identify ... Mt. Cook, New Zealand this time around. It's a great success thanks to those who guessed:
|
Charlie Aron
Dick Bronson
Ted Freeman
John Chen
Michael Polley
Dominic Smith
Dieter Mennecke
Philippe Knockaert
Christian Bachmann
John Thomson
|
Scott Simmons
Rolf HA_ckel
Randy Ahlfinger
Stephen Floyd
Sergio Almendra
Thomas Oftedal
Dennis Knight
Thomas Pedersen
Christian Grimsel
Des Holden
|
Robert Smyth
Rob Labbe
Reid Gearhart
Peter Ham
Lyndon Nelson
Matthias Schaper
Scott Carpenter
Melo Scanlon
Some other locations, unluckily wrong however:
- Mammoth-Yosemite, CA
- Queenstown, NZ
- Christchurch, NZ
- La Paz, BOL
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Mt. Pumori, NEP
Feature number 132 is from Rainer Struck in Berlin. He writes, "[Way back when,] we happened to touch down at this remote destination, literally in the middle of no-where. The place had a kind of steppe landscape with bushes, brush and a few (planted?) trees but certainly not that lush green rainforest as MS-FSX depicts. Though it was only a short stoppover we enjoyed the local scenery and watched the refuelling of our aircraft."
Where in the world are we?
Send guesses to: [email protected]
We also need some new locations so get on that and PLEASE send in your suggestions.
Ron Blehm
Email 1: [email protected]
Email 2: [email protected]
Insta: @flyinflounder
Interview