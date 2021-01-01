Review: Drzewiecki Design - EPLB Lublin Airport MSFS

EPLB Lublin Airport Publisher: Drzewiecki Design Review Author:

Michael Hayward Suggested Price:

$10.00

Port Lotniczy Lublin is a brand-new airport in the east of Poland having opened in December 2012. It is served lightly by LOT, Ryanair and Wizz Air to destinations across the UK and Ireland, a domestic hop to Warsaw, Tel Aviv, Eindhoven and Sandefjord, with Enter Air adding an extra seasonal route to Antalya. Opening as a PZL helicopter factory in Swidnik, the airport was converted into passenger use, where it sees on average, half a million passengers a year.

Lublin also forms the basis of the latest scenery from Polish flight sim developer Drzewiecki Design, having recently released Krakow and Warsaw airfields for Microsoft Flight Simulator since its release just over a year ago.

In this review, we take a close look at Lublin Airport and see how it fares when compared to real life.

Installation

After purchasing the package on the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a zip file with the installer for the scenery. You are given the choice at the end of the installation to look at the manual, and also whether or not you want to disable the static aircraft models - I chose to leave this enabled. The rest of the installation process is then automated.

The airport comes with a three-page PDF document which includes some information about the history of the airport, as well as a map of Poland featuring all major airports which Drzewiecki Design aim to publish in the future.

Structures And Facilities

Lublin is not a very big airport. It features four gates, two Schengen and two non-Schengen, a small terminal building with basic shops and facilities that passengers can use before they board.

One of the features that Drzewiecki Design includes with their sceneries is the fully-modelled 3D terminal interior of the airport they are recreating. This is a true-to-life representation with shops, facilities and gates all in their correct locations. This is then topped off with passengers and airport workers, all posed to fit in with the simulator environment.

The center of the terminal is then met by the railway line that connects the airport with the center of Lublin in only 15 minutes. A train has been modelled and animated to run up and down the line at regular intervals, connecting your virtual passengers to the rest of Poland.

Outside the passenger terminal, there is a side road that hosts the airport fire services and fuel depot, plus a storage area and baggage cart facility built into a cutting underneath the terminal building. Drzewiecki Design has adjusted the ground mesh to include this cutting which is fenced off at both sides by the passenger car park and apron road.

A patrol car with flashing yellow lights is also running a circuit of the airport, driving up and down the apron roads in front of the terminal, which adds a little extra ounce of life to the scenery. A nice touch is that the car will then sometimes stop and turn around in front of the static Wizz Air A320 that sits on stand 3 with passengers boarding the stairs onto the aircraft.

Heading over to PZL-Swidnik, you find a far more industrial part of the airport with warehouses and hangars lining the airport perimeter with six helicopter stands out front. The main facility was taken over by AgustaWestland in 2010, which in turn merged with Leonardo in 2016.

Having previously flown here in 2017 with Ryanair on a trip from London Stansted, I used the simulator's drone cam to retrace my steps throughout the airport, and have been able to spot things I remember seeing.

Overall, this is a very lifelike recreation of Lublin and very accurately portrays the layout of the real airport.