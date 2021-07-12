IndiaFoxtEcho Quick Update On The Status Of The F-35 Project

Since many are asking about the status of the F-35 project, here are some good and bad news. Let's start with the bad news first: we DO NOT have a release date at the moment, and the reason is that we have received a huge amount of feedback and suggestions during the Beta stage, and we are trying to chase EVERY one of them.

As of today, we have logged no less than 224 change requests coming from Internal tests, Alpha test and Beta 1 test and we addressed 202 of them.

The good news: we believe the quality of the product is now much better and we believe it would be acceptable for a commercial release... BUT we are not releasing it until we have fixed at least some of the outstanding issues.

We expect to release a Beta 2 to the test group very soon - release date will depend on the feedback from Beta 2. We'll keep you posted. Unfortunately the effort on the F-35 took most of our time and resources over the past ten days, so we still owe you updates on the MB-339 and T-45C. Long story short:

MB-339

An update is in the works mostly to fix the smoke issue generated by SU6 and SU7. The update is almost ready, and will bring some other small improvements too.

T-45C

The last update was meant to improve the flight model, which was broken after SU6, however some of the modifications were too extreme and the aircraft is now too maneuverable and needs to be fixed. We will also improve the HUD and the (fake) carrier dynamics - as a note, our CVN-78 model will have a T-45 Carrier Qualification configuration.

Long-EZ

No need for updates at the moment (fingers crossed).

Source