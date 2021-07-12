Captain Sim Releases 767-400ER For MSFS 2020

The 764 Captain package delivers a digital replica of the Boeing 767-400ER wearing Captain Sim House livery.

The 767-400ER features a 21.1-foot (6.43 m) stretch over the 767-300, for a total length of 201.25 feet (61.3 m). The wingspan is also increased by 14.3 feet (4.36 m) through the addition of raked wingtips. The exit configuration uses six main cabin doors and two smaller exit doors behind the wings, similar to certain 767-300ERs. Other differences include an updated cockpit, redesigned landing gear, and the 777-style interior.

Exterior

Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 767-400ER

4K Ultra-High resolution textures

Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots

Realistic animations

Brand-new wing/engine flex (PC only)

Cockpit And Cabin

The 777-style cockpit

Essential functionality paired with default 747 (must be installed) systems simulation

Complete passenger cabin

Custom views including wing views

Misc Features

Supports most features of MSFS 2020 (rain/icing effects, sound, flight model etc)

ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor) with Updater

Growing number of easily installable free liveries

