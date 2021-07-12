  • Captain Sim Releases 767-400ER For MSFS 2020

    The 764 Captain package delivers a digital replica of the Boeing 767-400ER wearing Captain Sim House livery.

    The 767-400ER features a 21.1-foot (6.43 m) stretch over the 767-300, for a total length of 201.25 feet (61.3 m). The wingspan is also increased by 14.3 feet (4.36 m) through the addition of raked wingtips. The exit configuration uses six main cabin doors and two smaller exit doors behind the wings, similar to certain 767-300ERs. Other differences include an updated cockpit, redesigned landing gear, and the 777-style interior.

    Exterior

    • Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 767-400ER
    • 4K Ultra-High resolution textures
    • Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
    • Realistic animations
    • Brand-new wing/engine flex (PC only)

    Cockpit And Cabin

    • The 777-style cockpit
    • Essential functionality paired with default 747 (must be installed) systems simulation
    • Complete passenger cabin
    • Custom views including wing views

    Misc Features

    • Supports most features of MSFS 2020 (rain/icing effects, sound, flight model etc)
    • ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor) with Updater
    • Growing number of easily installable free liveries
    • Sim Ops

