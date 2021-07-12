  • LVFR releases Miramar KNKX for MSFS

    LVFR releases Miramar KNKX for MSFS

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is home to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, located north of San Diego California is the iconic airfield home to the original 1986 Top Gun movie, where the TOPGUN training program was till it moved to Nevada in 1996. During its heyday it was nicknamed "Fightertown USA".

    Features

    • Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.
    • Hand made, Realistic airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
    • Realistic airport lighting.
    • Real world static aircraft, F-35's, F-18's, MV-22 Osprey, CH-53E and the KC-130J Hercules as located in the airfield.
    • Taxi signs, runway signage according to real world.

    And much more!

    Source

    If you're an FSX user and like the look of Miramar, then why not head on over to the file library and check out the freeware version by Jim Dhaenens:

    FSX Scenery--MCAS Miramar: knkx_fsx.zip

