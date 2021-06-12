The Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport, formerly Los Cedros Airport (IATA: APO, ICAO: SKLC), is a national airport located in the municipality of Carepa in Colombia and serves the municipality of Apartadó. On emergency occasions, it is the alternate airport in the city of Montería. The airport was named in honor of the former Antioquia Governor Antonio Roldán Betancourt.
Features
- Included for both versions of FSX, FSX Steam. Prepar3D V1, V2, V3, V4
- Low poly model (improves performance
- Detail around of airport
- Birds and cars animations
- Frame friendly
- HQ textures; detailed runaway, platform, taxiway, etc. Includes LOD zones to improve the performance and quality (*)
- 3D buildings. High detailed airport terminal
- Polygonal terrain
- Improved landscape
- DX10 compatible
- Reflecting glass (FSX, P3D)
- Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America (recommended Orbx base)
Purchase Alfa Delta Simulations - Los Cedros Airport SKLC - FSX/P3D