Alfa Delta Simulations - Los Cedros Airport SKLC - FSX/P3D

The Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport, formerly Los Cedros Airport (IATA: APO, ICAO: SKLC), is a national airport located in the municipality of Carepa in Colombia and serves the municipality of Apartadó. On emergency occasions, it is the alternate airport in the city of Montería. The airport was named in honor of the former Antioquia Governor Antonio Roldán Betancourt.

Features

Included for both versions of FSX, FSX Steam. Prepar3D V1, V2, V3, V4

Low poly model (improves performance

Detail around of airport

Birds and cars animations

Frame friendly

HQ textures; detailed runaway, platform, taxiway, etc. Includes LOD zones to improve the performance and quality (*)

3D buildings. High detailed airport terminal

Polygonal terrain

Improved landscape

DX10 compatible

Reflecting glass (FSX, P3D)

Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America (recommended Orbx base)

