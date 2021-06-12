  • Laminar Research Shares a Few More Images of X-Plane 12

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-06-2021 05:38 PM  Number of Views: 6  
    0 Comments

    Laminar Research Shares a Few More Images of X-Plane 12

    Laminar Research are at it again, this time showing off the liveries included with the brand new A330 for X-Plane 12.

    Laminar Research Shares a Few More Images of X-Plane 12

    The liveries shown are as follows: Lufthansa, Kathy Pacific, Air Canada and Virgin Atlantic, and along with the new 3D water effects, look very impressive. We've seen quite a few previews of X-Plane 12 so far, such as volumetric clouds, seasonal ground textures (including some wonderful snow effects), and so we can't wait to see what the team are going to show off next. Stay tuned for more X-Plane 12 news here at FlightSim.Com.

    Source
    New X-Plane 12 Screen Shot Revealed
    The Folks At Laminar Research Are Teasing Us Again

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Caza Estelar

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk11393 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11382 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11376 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11374 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 07:06 PM Go to last post
    Head In The Clouds

    The Drama of MSFS. KPWK Real Weather

    Thread Starter: Head In The Clouds

    Sadly there's a CTD with this scenery since the new update - I'm told that there will be updates coming this week, so hopefully that will be a hotfix...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 07:00 PM Go to last post
    dunbreck

    Community

    Thread Starter: dunbreck

    Hi All, I'm new to sim but not to flying. However. I have MSFS 2020 up and running and I want to add MSFS Air Creation 582SL Ultralight from...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 06:26 PM Go to last post
    learpilot

    Downloaded Francisco Silvas 757 panel !!

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    Downloaded the panel for Posky 757.The panel shows up and works fine except for ILS.I put in the correct ILS RNWY heading and Nav. 1 radio Frequency...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 06:13 PM Go to last post