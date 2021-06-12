Laminar Research Shares a Few More Images of X-Plane 12

Laminar Research are at it again, this time showing off the liveries included with the brand new A330 for X-Plane 12.

The liveries shown are as follows: Lufthansa, Kathy Pacific, Air Canada and Virgin Atlantic, and along with the new 3D water effects, look very impressive. We've seen quite a few previews of X-Plane 12 so far, such as volumetric clouds, seasonal ground textures (including some wonderful snow effects), and so we can't wait to see what the team are going to show off next. Stay tuned for more X-Plane 12 news here at FlightSim.Com.

Source

New X-Plane 12 Screen Shot Revealed

The Folks At Laminar Research Are Teasing Us Again