Airfoillabs C172 NG Digital For X-Plane Almost Finished

Dear customers, friends, and pilots, today we're reaching out to you so that we can let you know, that just in a few days we will be releasing the long-awaited study-level Aircraft for X-Plane 11(12), the C172 NG DIGITAL by Airfoillabs.

Even though this version of the aircraft is intended for X-Plane 11, your license will work for X-Plane 12 as well, without re-purchase! We will start working on the support for X-Plane 12 as soon as the Alpha version is out, as it is our highest priority.

Failure Management System and Scenarios Saving is something we're very excited about and proud of because we've successfully implemented this complex system into our C172 NG DIGITAL. We're simulating 175 individual components, we've implemented a whole logic where the failure of one component influences another one. Different options on how and when failures occur, possibilities to save failure sets, and individual scenarios. Detailed failure description included.

Source