Just Flight - Air Hauler v3.0.0.10 Released

Just Flight announces a new version of Air Hauler 2 for both X-Plane 11 and FSX/P3D is now available. Air Hauler is an extension for your flightsim that puts you in charge of a company running freight and passenger services. This latest update includes a long list of improvements and fixes.

Changelog v3.0.0.10

Fixed a non-printing character issue in flight briefing

AH2 will now attempt to set the sim time for you via SimConnect for Flights if you're more than 10 mins out from the time it's supposed to be

VA aircraft must now have no cargo on board before booking them back in

Fixed issue whereby VA Bases were not being recognised to allow changing aircraft config

AH2 portal - some new pages added, and maps/radar working again

Map now correctly redraws on the Available Jobs screen

Personal screen now shows jobs, pax flights and missions completed

You can now transfer personal aircraft back to your company fleet

Fixed issue with Pax Ops screen not updating when a different aircraft was selected

The required amount of cargo to trigger the reputation award for a Humanitarian mission is now shown

Refreshing the cargo jobs grid no longer resets the layout to default

When paying a loan instalment, the value now shows correctly as an outgoing rather than income on the ledger

Fixed issue with scenery importing for XP 1.55r2

Increased width of breadcrumb line on flight tracking

The aircraft registry is now correctly stored when booking in a VA aircraft

B2B jobs only generated if bases are within 3x distance of your longest range cargo aircraft

Added Skill point assignment "SA" column to the pilot grid to allow for better visibility on unassigned points

Fixed issue preventing a VA Pax flight being flown a week later if the flight/today is Sunday

Fixed an issue with prices being incorrect when starting a new game

Resolved a bug whereby multiple variants of the same aircraft would not import max Pax or range correctly

Changed the default aircraft for P3D v5 Nomad/Hard/Medium to the AC11 (you may need to import it if you haven't already)

Added fix for the FlyByWire A32x which does not report fuel consumption via Simconnect

Fly now on VA jobs now includes own company aircraft in aircraft chooser dialog

You can use the -noMFS to launch AH2 on a machine which doesn't have Microsoft Flight Sim installed to skip the location check

Purchase Air Hauler 2 for FSX/P3D

Purchase Air Hauler 2 for X-Plane 11