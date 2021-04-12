  • Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series for MSFS Update Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-04-2021 06:23 PM  Number of Views: 59  
    0 Comments

    Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series for MSFS Update Now Available

    We understand the impatience caused by the delay in the release of the required update for our product since August. However, aware that updates such as the recent Sim Update VII, we were forced to wait due to the changes that it would implement by Asobo and Microsoft looking for a more defined approach to XBOX.

    This time we focused our attention on aerodynamics and navaid fixes as CDU. Based on this, the new update includes:

    • CDU fixed
    • Transponder console included
    • Autopilot logic and code modified
    • Approach (G/S) logic and code modified, this time it's possible approaching at 140/150 knots
    • Flight dynamic fixed
    • Cockpit lights modified including lights focused for Overhead panel.
    • Navigation lights, strobe lights, and beacon lights are visible on the exterior.

    We know many do not understand this is still a learning process for many of us who are developing since this simulator is still very young and new in terms of development tools and information. But with a lot of dedication and help from both Asobo and community members, we have managed to fix most of the bugs.

    And although this is not the space to announce it, a new version of the Beechcraft 99 is also in development and will be announced soon.

    We are already advancing with the new version of the Embraer 190/195, based on the experiences of both the B99 and this E170 / 175.

    Purchase Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ralphie1313

    Unknown items

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi so about 3 days ago i get these boxes that pop up soon as i start fs 2020 on the right in the pic the box that says audio boost and the 2nd pic...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:03 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Martin T4M Floatplane Special

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    This aircraft was spotted flying over the Dutch coast, restored by the Dutch company Peerebroom Aircraft Restore based in Amsterdam. The CEO is a...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 07:09 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Son of a dog!

    Thread Starter: jankees

    or Fiol d'un can in the Venetian dialect jk11142 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11153 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11157 by JanKees Blom, on...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:59 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Meteorites

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk002 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk004 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk003 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk007 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk009...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:55 PM Go to last post