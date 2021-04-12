Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series for MSFS Update Now Available

We understand the impatience caused by the delay in the release of the required update for our product since August. However, aware that updates such as the recent Sim Update VII, we were forced to wait due to the changes that it would implement by Asobo and Microsoft looking for a more defined approach to XBOX.

This time we focused our attention on aerodynamics and navaid fixes as CDU. Based on this, the new update includes:

CDU fixed

Transponder console included

Autopilot logic and code modified

Approach (G/S) logic and code modified, this time it's possible approaching at 140/150 knots

Flight dynamic fixed

Cockpit lights modified including lights focused for Overhead panel.

Navigation lights, strobe lights, and beacon lights are visible on the exterior.

We know many do not understand this is still a learning process for many of us who are developing since this simulator is still very young and new in terms of development tools and information. But with a lot of dedication and help from both Asobo and community members, we have managed to fix most of the bugs.

And although this is not the space to announce it, a new version of the Beechcraft 99 is also in development and will be announced soon.

We are already advancing with the new version of the Embraer 190/195, based on the experiences of both the B99 and this E170 / 175.

Purchase Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series for MSFS 2020