  • FSLTL Online Traffic Overhaul Trailer

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-04-2021 12:26 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FSLTL Online Traffic Overhaul Trailer

    FSLTL (FS Live Traffic Liveries) is a free, stand-alone, real-time online traffic overhaul and VATSIM model-matching solution for MSFS 2020.

    Features

    • MSFS independent online IFR/VFR traffic injection system with stock ATC interaction based on FR24.
    • Worldwide sensible parked aircraft spawns based on historical data - no more random parked, Austria and Australia are finally different countries.
    • Unique liveries based on a tail number.
    • Intelligent fallback system if no model or livery is found for the particular aircraft.
    • Can be used with stock Asobo’s Live AI, however it’s very broken since SU7 (nose gear up/no departure bug).
    • Fully animated, enhanced low-poly models.
    • Native glTF - no stutters and CTDs.
    • Full PBR and parallax materials.
    • Realistic dynamic turnoffs/landing/taxi and other lights.
    • Over 700 made from scratch liveries at the time of writing. All in 4K.
    • Native VATSIM support with all lights and animations .
    • Various fixes for Asobo’s AI bugs present on generic aircraft.
    • Every plane correctly uses all ground services and jetways - bigger planes favor a second door for boarding/unboarding.
    • Each plane has a realistic ground roll on takeoff and landing (unfortunately AI still has no idea what a high-speed exit is).
    • Heat, contrail and other effects.
    • Custom Wwise sound for each aircraft (and engine type in close future) including startup, spool up, reverse, different power setting and shutdown.

    Installer/Traffic Manager Features

    • Quick install/uninstall everything or liveries/airlines/airplanes you want. For example you can install liveries exclusive for your region and international only to save up some space.
    • Optional VA install
    • No ugly mess in your Community folder - everything is manageable through the app.
    • Self-repair. Don’t be afraid to damage the mod by your custom edits - you always can revert it back without huge redownloads.
    • Selected 3-rd party aircraft support via provided compatibility patches.
    • Make an AI yourself from a flyable payware aircraft and custom liveries for it through the friendly UI. (Most likely won’t be available on launch).

    FSLTL on Discord
    FSLTL on Youtube

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Autopilot Peculiarity

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Finally, finally, I have learned how to get the 320neo to track a loaded flight plan on autopilot. (This took weeks of occasional effort and half a...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    Ducktooth

    Pressure Changes?

    Thread Starter: Ducktooth

    I recently observed during my flights in both my Just Flight F-14A/ and B and my SimSkunk F-104 that there were significant pressure changes between...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    Grover2005

    "Traffic Global" Worth It?

    Thread Starter: Grover2005

    Just wondering if anyone here has experience with "Traffic Global" from Just Flight in P3d V4.5...It is pretty expensive, but I have had difficulty...

    Last Post By: Grover2005 Today, 01:29 PM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    Unknown items

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi so about 3 days ago i get these boxes that pop up soon as i start fs 2020 on the right in the pic the box that says audio boost and the 2nd pic...

    Last Post By: ralphie1313 Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post