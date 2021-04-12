FSLTL Online Traffic Overhaul Trailer

FSLTL (FS Live Traffic Liveries) is a free, stand-alone, real-time online traffic overhaul and VATSIM model-matching solution for MSFS 2020.
Features
- MSFS independent online IFR/VFR traffic injection system with stock ATC interaction based on FR24.
- Worldwide sensible parked aircraft spawns based on historical data - no more random parked, Austria and Australia are finally different countries.
- Unique liveries based on a tail number.
- Intelligent fallback system if no model or livery is found for the particular aircraft.
- Can be used with stock Asobo’s Live AI, however it’s very broken since SU7 (nose gear up/no departure bug).
- Fully animated, enhanced low-poly models.
- Native glTF - no stutters and CTDs.
- Full PBR and parallax materials.
- Realistic dynamic turnoffs/landing/taxi and other lights.
- Over 700 made from scratch liveries at the time of writing. All in 4K.
- Native VATSIM support with all lights and animations .
- Various fixes for Asobo’s AI bugs present on generic aircraft.
- Every plane correctly uses all ground services and jetways - bigger planes favor a second door for boarding/unboarding.
- Each plane has a realistic ground roll on takeoff and landing (unfortunately AI still has no idea what a high-speed exit is).
- Heat, contrail and other effects.
- Custom Wwise sound for each aircraft (and engine type in close future) including startup, spool up, reverse, different power setting and shutdown.
Installer/Traffic Manager Features
- Quick install/uninstall everything or liveries/airlines/airplanes you want. For example you can install liveries exclusive for your region and international only to save up some space.
- Optional VA install
- No ugly mess in your Community folder - everything is manageable through the app.
- Self-repair. Don’t be afraid to damage the mod by your custom edits - you always can revert it back without huge redownloads.
- Selected 3-rd party aircraft support via provided compatibility patches.
- Make an AI yourself from a flyable payware aircraft and custom liveries for it through the friendly UI. (Most likely won’t be available on launch).