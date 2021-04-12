FSLTL Online Traffic Overhaul Trailer

FSLTL (FS Live Traffic Liveries) is a free, stand-alone, real-time online traffic overhaul and VATSIM model-matching solution for MSFS 2020.

Features

MSFS independent online IFR/VFR traffic injection system with stock ATC interaction based on FR24.

Worldwide sensible parked aircraft spawns based on historical data - no more random parked, Austria and Australia are finally different countries.

Unique liveries based on a tail number.

Intelligent fallback system if no model or livery is found for the particular aircraft.

Can be used with stock Asobo’s Live AI, however it’s very broken since SU7 (nose gear up/no departure bug).

Fully animated, enhanced low-poly models.

Native glTF - no stutters and CTDs.

Full PBR and parallax materials.

Realistic dynamic turnoffs/landing/taxi and other lights.

Over 700 made from scratch liveries at the time of writing. All in 4K.

Native VATSIM support with all lights and animations .

Various fixes for Asobo’s AI bugs present on generic aircraft.

Every plane correctly uses all ground services and jetways - bigger planes favor a second door for boarding/unboarding.

Each plane has a realistic ground roll on takeoff and landing (unfortunately AI still has no idea what a high-speed exit is).

Heat, contrail and other effects.

Custom Wwise sound for each aircraft (and engine type in close future) including startup, spool up, reverse, different power setting and shutdown.

Installer/Traffic Manager Features

Quick install/uninstall everything or liveries/airlines/airplanes you want. For example you can install liveries exclusive for your region and international only to save up some space.

Optional VA install

No ugly mess in your Community folder - everything is manageable through the app.

Self-repair. Don’t be afraid to damage the mod by your custom edits - you always can revert it back without huge redownloads.

Selected 3-rd party aircraft support via provided compatibility patches.

Make an AI yourself from a flyable payware aircraft and custom liveries for it through the friendly UI. (Most likely won’t be available on launch).

