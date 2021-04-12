FlyByWire Adding Nose Wheel Steering To A32NX

Current limitations in MSFS prevents us from properly implementing realistic nose wheel steering. However, our stubborn developers have decided to do it anyways!

Nose wheel steering will soon be integrated in the hydraulic system, and realistic tiller handle + rudder steering will require some taxi practice!

While some inevitable bugs will remain until a fix, we hope you'll enjoy this new addition! (Coming Soon).

Check out our preview video:

