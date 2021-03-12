  • New X-Plane 12 Screen Shot Revealed

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-03-2021 11:39 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    New X-Plane 12 Screen Shot Revealed

    We've been following the progress of X-Plane 12 for quite some time now, so here are a couple of winter shots from the team over at Laminar Research.

    In the past, the only way to achieve anything resembling winter, was to either perform a texture replacement or use a mod, both of which were far from ideal (especially for new users). However, with X-Plane 12, it looks like we are finally going to have our first true winter, and as you can see from the preview images, the results are really quite impressive.

