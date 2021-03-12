New X-Plane 12 Screen Shot Revealed

We've been following the progress of X-Plane 12 for quite some time now, so here are a couple of winter shots from the team over at Laminar Research.

In the past, the only way to achieve anything resembling winter, was to either perform a texture replacement or use a mod, both of which were far from ideal (especially for new users). However, with X-Plane 12, it looks like we are finally going to have our first true winter, and as you can see from the preview images, the results are really quite impressive.

Source