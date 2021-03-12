MSFS 2020 December 2nd, 2021 Development Update

We are pleased to announce that we will be releasing a public testing opportunity for anyone who owns the sim through the Microsoft Store (PC) or Xbox. This optional build includes fixes for several issues, including Track IR and VR controls. A full list of release notes will be found in the public, pre-release testing section of the forums soon. There is no set release date for this specific build as we will evaluate your feedback to determine if/when we can publish it to everyone, but we will provide updates to you as often as we can to keep you informed on the process.
SDK Update
General
- We are aware of the issues that appeared in the DevMode with SimUpdate 7, resulting in a severe lack of stability. Most of them, related to the Aircraft Editor, are fixed and will be made available in a further update. We are investigating some others and working on several improvements to ease the development process.
- A few weeks ago, we started working on a tutorial about How to make a plane. We will soon publish a page dedicated to that on the online documentation web site. It will give you an overview of the different chapters that will be completed over time.
- As we mentioned, we made several improvements to the Scenery Editor and we created a video to present the top 5 new features! Watch it below:
- We also officially started working on a Blender Exporter for MSFS.
DevMode
- Aircraft Editor:
- We fixed random crashes upon opening an aircraft project.
- We fixed the payload station edition in Aircraft Editor.
- Scenery Editor:
- We disabled the new terraforming by default but added an option to enable it in the DevMode menu.
- On exclusion polygons: we added the possibility to exclude feature points and we fixed the land uses lights not being excluded.
- We added support for COM frequency.
- We improved the jetway display.
