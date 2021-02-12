Preview: Pyreegue Glasgow (EGPF) For MSFS 2020

Preview: Pyreegue Dev Co Glasgow EGPF for MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a pre-release review of Pyreegue Dev Co's Glasgow (EGPF) airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, which is scheduled for release on 3rd or 4th December 2021. Please note, this airport is still in beta, so things may change between now and release.

Features Of Pyreegue Dev Co Glasgow

Completely modelled terminal interior with executive lounges (Lomond Lounge, Emirates Lounge, BA Lounge)

Custom Animated Jetways with dynamic hood. (2-axis jetways on stands 23-26/17 are non-functional until further SDK improvements)

Custom ground polygons with hundreds of markings and accurate weathering

2021 layout

Custom night lighting

PBR texturing on all objects

LODs and texture resolution optimized for smooth performance

Default ATC/AI Traffic integration

Parallax windows on key objects to simulate interior

Surroundings included, such as Holiday Inn hotels, Car Hire Village, Long Term Parking lots, Customs Hangars, Nearby Farms, Glasgow Flying Club, Leading Edge Flight Training and many others.

Animated Radars

Window Rain Effects for terminal interior

Highly detailed ATC tower interior

EGEG Glasgow Heliport Included

Detailed Gama Aviation Hangar

Static Business Jets

Static airliners (Toggleable)

Detailed fire training center

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord