Preview: Pyreegue Glasgow (EGPF) For MSFS 2020

    FilbertFlies presents a pre-release review of Pyreegue Dev Co's Glasgow (EGPF) airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, which is scheduled for release on 3rd or 4th December 2021. Please note, this airport is still in beta, so things may change between now and release.

    Features Of Pyreegue Dev Co Glasgow

    • Completely modelled terminal interior with executive lounges (Lomond Lounge, Emirates Lounge, BA Lounge)
    • Custom Animated Jetways with dynamic hood. (2-axis jetways on stands 23-26/17 are non-functional until further SDK improvements)
    • Custom ground polygons with hundreds of markings and accurate weathering
    • 2021 layout
    • Custom night lighting
    • PBR texturing on all objects
    • LODs and texture resolution optimized for smooth performance
    • Default ATC/AI Traffic integration
    • Parallax windows on key objects to simulate interior
    • Surroundings included, such as Holiday Inn hotels, Car Hire Village, Long Term Parking lots, Customs Hangars, Nearby Farms, Glasgow Flying Club, Leading Edge Flight Training and many others.
    • Animated Radars
    • Window Rain Effects for terminal interior
    • Highly detailed ATC tower interior
    • EGEG Glasgow Heliport Included
    • Detailed Gama Aviation Hangar
    • Static Business Jets
    • Static airliners (Toggleable)
    • Detailed fire training center

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

