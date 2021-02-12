  • FSDG - Landmarks of Germany - Baden-Wuerttemberg for MSFS

    Now you can finally navigate in MSFS using all the famous and prominent landmarks that make Germany such a great place to visit.

    Castles, famous buildings, bridges, television towers, radio towers, water towers, radar towers, cooling towers, chimneys, antennas, solar parks, soccer stadiums and even barrage dams can be found at their exact positions all across the state. More than 270 individual objects add everything you would want and need as a VFR pilot to conquer Germany. Start in the southwest with the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, but don't miss the rest of the federal states (which will be released soon).

