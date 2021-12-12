  • Prepar3D v5.3 Now Available

    Nels_Anderson
    Prepar3D v5.3 Now Available

    The Prepar3D v5.3 update is packed with numerous performance, visual, and usability improvements. Updates to weather systems including optimized cloud and terrain blending, dynamic lighting on precipitation, improved sun and moon lighting, and better fog visuals make training in difficult conditions and locations even more immersive. Performance has been improved across the whole platform including areas with dense content, traffic, and weather rendering. Additionally a vast amount of default content including buildings, landmarks, and airport vehicles have been updated to PBR textures.

    New development features including clear coat support, additive PBR materials, PBR support for autogen annotation, and multiple improvements to sloped airport creation give developers even more tools to create high quality content. Additionally the in-application Development menu has been expanded adding additional tools and features designed to streamline content development and testing including access to the Visual FX and Traffic Toolbox tools within the application and real-time HTML5 content debugging with webkit inspector views.

    Source

