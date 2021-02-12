FlyByWire Simulations Working On FMS Upgrades

Need better procedure paths? Tired of LNAV issues? We are working hard to expand our implementation to support significantly more accurate path predictions and turns. Below is a preview of a capture turn into a course-to-fix leg, and an overfly turn direct to a fix. Those behaviours have been verified by our devs to be extremely close to real life path drawings.

Coming soon to an FMS near you!

As well as the improvements to LNAV, the developers also previewed a few additional ground equipment assets coming to the A32NX:

