A collection of ten airfields on the islands of the South Pacific. Bush pilots will enjoy the diversity of airfields they will have the option of flying to. There are five chapters in this series which will discover many bush airfields around the world. Includes new aircraft texture--Fly Aero Selva paint job.
Features
- Ten (10) airfields on islands of the South Pacific
- Six new weather themes
- Aero Selva texture
- Optimized for great visual quality and performance
Purchase RCS Bush Airstrips Episode 4 - South Pacific
See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons for MSFS 2020