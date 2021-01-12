Rolling Cumulus Bush Airstrips-South Pacific For MSFS 2020

A collection of ten airfields on the islands of the South Pacific. Bush pilots will enjoy the diversity of airfields they will have the option of flying to. There are five chapters in this series which will discover many bush airfields around the world. Includes new aircraft texture--Fly Aero Selva paint job.

Features

Ten (10) airfields on islands of the South Pacific

Six new weather themes

Aero Selva texture

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Purchase RCS Bush Airstrips Episode 4 - South Pacific

See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons for MSFS 2020