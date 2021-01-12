Just Flight Releases Training Edition Of Majestic Dash 8 Q400 P3D

The New TRAINING edition of the Majestic Software Dash 8 Q400 now available from our web site. This new version provides an even more in-depth simulation of the Q400 for P3D v4/v5. The price reduced until Sunday 5th December.

This TRAINING edition is intended for experienced flight simmers who require an even more in-depth simulation of the Q400 aircraft than the PRO edition. It includes all the enhancements which are provided in the MJC84 Visual Extension package.

All the functionality of the PRO edition in included along with features such as FMS RAIM simulation, flight controls disconnect simulation, custom flight data recorder, optional TrueGlass integration, surface slopes support and failures in the flight controls, landing gear and power plant.

